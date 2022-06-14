Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
The closure went into effect late Monday and stretches from Edmonton Trail N.E. to 10th Street N.W. The area is considered to be at significant risk of flooding if the Bow River breaches its banks.
The city declared a state of local emergency on Monday afternoon as upward of 100 millimetres of rain — the typical average for Calgary for the entire month of June — was expected to fall from Monday through Wednesday.
Precautionary measures that are already in place include the closure of pathways along the Bow and Elbow rivers, the placement of water pumps and the lowering of the Glenmore Reservoir.
Here’s a look at berm construction along Memorial Dr. #YYC #Calgary #abstorm pic.twitter.com/bbSUzyFWRb— Austin Lee (@AustinLeeCTV) June 14, 2022
