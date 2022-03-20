Stretch of Highway 401 reopens following tractor-trailer crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a section of Highway 401 near Brockville has fully reopened following a tractor-trailer crash early Sunday morning.

Westbound lanes of the highway were closed just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday to remove the crashed vehicle.

The right lane of the highway reopened by 8 a.m., and the scene was fully cleared by noon.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Acting Sgt. Tylor Copeland said a 23-year-old man, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after rolling the vehicle into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.