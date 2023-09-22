Stretch of Highway 97 impacted by rockslide reopening to 2 lanes of traffic
Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland will reopen to two lanes of traffic Friday at noon, as work to stabilize the route after a massive rockslide continues.
The Ministry of Transportation announced the move Thursday, describing the progress crews have made.
"Contractors built a lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock. In addition, a 150-metre berm between the lock-block wall and the bottom of the slope was constructed to temporarily address slope movement," a news release from the ministry says.
"Construction of permanent stabilization measures will continue."
Drivers are being told to prepare for the possibility of sudden closures, particularly in the event of heavy rainfall.
On Aug. 28, the slide sent 3,000 cubic metres of material tumbling onto the roadway about one kilometre north of Summerland, between Bridgeman and North Beach roads, prompting an evacuation alert for several nearby properties.
The route reopened to single-lane-alternating traffic on Sept. 11.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.