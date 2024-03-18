Stretch of Langley highway closed for hours due to serious crash: police

Drivers travelling through Langley Monday morning are being warned one route is partially closed due to a significant crash that happened overnight.

Langley RCMP said in a news release that officers responded to a call about the crash at about 12:20 a.m., explaining a black Mazda sedan was heading east on 16th Avenue when it hit the back of a semi trailer that was going south on 264th Street.

Two people from the Mazda were taken to hospital. The driver is in stable condition while the passenger is in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the semi wasn't injured and remained at the scene.

Cpl. Dave Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service said on social media his team is investigating the "serious" incident on 264th Street, also known as Highway 13.

"The intersection and surrounding area will remain closed for several hours," Noon's post shared at about 5:30 a.m. said. "Please avoid the area. Plan an alternative route."

ICARS is called in to conduct a forensic reconstruction of crashes that result in serious injury or death.

DriveBC warned Highway 13 is closed for a 3.2-kilometre stretch in both directions between 8 and 24 avenues, adding it's not expected to reopen until Monday afternoon.