Stretch of Slater Street to close for two weekends for construction

A block of Slater Street, a major corridor in Ottawa's downtown core, will be closed for two weekends this month for construction.

The city of Ottawa says Slater will close from Bronson Avenue to Bay Street from 9 a.m. Aug. 12 to 10 p.m. Aug. 14, though some overnight work may continue until 2 a.m. Monday.

A second closure will take place from 9 a.m. Aug. 19 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21.

"These weekend closures are required to facilitate major sewer and watermain construction work that cannot occur during weekdays due to traffic constraints," the city says.

Detours will be in place for drivers, cyclists and for OC Transpo. Commuters will be detoured via Laurier Avenue and Bay Street. Slater will remain open for local traffic during the closure and will temporarily be a two-way street. Residents will be able to access Slater from the Bay Street intersection.

The work on Slater is part of a $43.7 million project to rehabilitate Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue. The full project is expected to be complete by 2024.