Stretch of Slater Street to close for two weekends for construction
A block of Slater Street, a major corridor in Ottawa's downtown core, will be closed for two weekends this month for construction.
The city of Ottawa says Slater will close from Bronson Avenue to Bay Street from 9 a.m. Aug. 12 to 10 p.m. Aug. 14, though some overnight work may continue until 2 a.m. Monday.
A second closure will take place from 9 a.m. Aug. 19 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21.
"These weekend closures are required to facilitate major sewer and watermain construction work that cannot occur during weekdays due to traffic constraints," the city says.
Detours will be in place for drivers, cyclists and for OC Transpo. Commuters will be detoured via Laurier Avenue and Bay Street. Slater will remain open for local traffic during the closure and will temporarily be a two-way street. Residents will be able to access Slater from the Bay Street intersection.
The work on Slater is part of a $43.7 million project to rehabilitate Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue. The full project is expected to be complete by 2024.
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crashSudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're onlineTwo new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.