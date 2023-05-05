Stretch of warm, sunny weather begins in Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
After days of rain in Ottawa, a stretch of warm, sunny weather has finally arrived.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C on Friday.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight.
Expect sunshine and a high of 20 C on Saturday. There will be a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, but skies will clear by Saturday night.
The overnight low will be 8 C.
On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C.
