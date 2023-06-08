Stretch of Winnipeg road to be closed until October
A number of road closures in Winnipeg are scheduled to take effect in the coming days, including one in South St. Vital that will remain in place for more than four months.
According to the City of Winnipeg, Warde Avenue between Dakota Street and St. Mary’s Road will be closed from June 8 at 9 a.m. to Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. This road closure is due to road construction.
The city notes that on June 10 there will be a number of temporary closures due to the St. Vital Bridge Project. From 5 a.m. to noon, access onto the bridge will be restricted from northbound Osborne Street and southbound Dunkirk Drive. Access to Churchill Drive from southbound Osborne will also be restricted.
The third closure beginning in the next few days is westbound Pandora Avenue East between Wayoata Street and Ravenhurst Street. This stretch will be closed from June 12 at 9 a.m. until Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. for road construction. This closure includes the north sidewalk.
Amid these closures, the city advises drivers to allow for additional travel time, use alternate routes, and use the Waze app for traffic updates.
