Stretch of Woodroffe Avenue closing May 28 for LRT construction

The City of Ottawa says a stretch of Woodroffe Avenue south of Richmond Road will be closed to traffic for LRT construction starting next week.

The closure will begin May 28 and last for approximately two weeks.

"The extended closure is required to complete preliminary work on the tunnel where it crosses Woodroffe Avenue and is required to help reduce the overall duration of construction across this intersection," the city said in a PSA. "The contractor will undertake preliminary excavation and will install temporary decking in preparation for construction of the LRT tunnel beneath Woodroffe as part of the O-Train West Extension of the Stage 2 O-Train Light Rail Transit (LRT) project."

Woodroffe Avenue will be open to local traffic between Knightsbridge Road and Carling Avenue only, the city says. Detours for drivers and OC Transpo buses will be in place via Croydon Avenue to the west of Woodroffe or Churchill Avenue to the east. North/south cycling and pedestrian connectivity will remain open throughout the closure.

The western leg of Stage 2 LRT expands service from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie, with a spur to Algonquin College. It is expected to be completed in 2025.