Strict COVID-19 measures in place as N.B. and P.E.I. students head back to class

Most students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were back in class Monday as the two Maritime provinces returned to in-person learning.

Students in both provinces had been learning virtually this month, but the provincial governments announced last week that in-person learning would resume Monday, with strict COVID-19 measures in place.

Nova Scotia students had already returned to their classrooms on Jan. 17, following a week of virtual learning after an extended holiday.

High school students did not return to class Monday, however. New Brunswick high school students will head back to class Wednesday, while P.E.I. high school students will return Thursday, to coincide with the start of a new term.

NEW BRUNSWICK’S RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN

MASKS

Masks are required indoors, in both classrooms and common areas

Masks may be removed when a student is drinking or eating while seated

Masks are required outdoors, with exceptions for students in kindergarten to Grade 8, who are within their grouping at levels 1 or 2

Medical-grade masks have been secured for teachers and school staff

Students are encouraged to bring a well-fitted, three-layer mask to school

IN THE CLASSROOM

Class groupings will be used for students in kindergarten to Grade 8; students in different class groupings must maintain a physical distance of two metres

Schools may decide to group students in grades 7 and 8 for operational purposes; the class groups are permitted to mix when necessary.

MUSIC

Music education will be taught outdoors when weather permits

Students are required to wear a mask when class is held inside

There will be limited singing and limited use of wind instruments

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Physical education will be taught outdoors when weather permits

Students are required to wear a mask when class is held inside

Contact and team sports activities are not permitted

HEPA FILTERS

$3 million has been spent on 2,000 portable HEPA filters for classrooms in 60 schools, which lack integrated mechanical ventilation systems

SYMPTOMS, TESTING AND POSITIVE CASES

Students with COVID-19 symptoms should register online for rapid tests

If a student has one new or worsening symptom, they will not be permitted to attend school until they have received a negative COVID-19 test

If a student has a constant and recurring symptom, such as a seasonal allergy, they may continue to attend school if they test negative for COVID-19; if that symptom worsens or a new symptom develops, they must retest

Parents and guardians are expected to notify their child’s school if their child tests positive for COVID-19

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they must stay home and follow directives from public health

A list of schools with COVID-19 cases is available online

TRANSPORTATION

Students who take the bus are encouraged to sit in the same seats and with the same students when possible

Masks are required

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND’S RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN

MASKS

Students are required to wear masks inside, except when they are eating, or during physical activity

Masks are not required outdoors

Masks must be worn when riding on a school bus

There are exceptions for students who have special exemptions

Parents and guardians should have received a new three-layer, cotton mask for their child when they picked up the COVID-19 test kits

Students should change the filter every two days; schools will provide additional filters as needed

Disposable triple-layer masks will be available at school and on buses if a student forgets their mask or needs a replacement

SYMPTOMS, TESTING AND POSITIVE CASES

Students will receive 10 COVID-19 test kits and are expected to test regularly for the virus during the first three weeks of school

Students have been directed to test three times per week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays -- for the first three weeks of school

Parents and guardians should have already picked up five kits last week; another five will be sent home with students this week

Students should stay home if they are not feeling well and return only once they have received a negative test result

Parents and guardians are expected to notify their school if their child tests positive for COVID-19

All school and bus exposure notices will be posted on the English and French language school board websites; emails will be sent through the PowerSchool database

OTHER MEASURES IN P.E.I. SCHOOLS