Strict COVID-19 measures in place as N.B. and P.E.I. students head back to class
Most students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were back in class Monday as the two Maritime provinces returned to in-person learning.
Students in both provinces had been learning virtually this month, but the provincial governments announced last week that in-person learning would resume Monday, with strict COVID-19 measures in place.
Nova Scotia students had already returned to their classrooms on Jan. 17, following a week of virtual learning after an extended holiday.
High school students did not return to class Monday, however. New Brunswick high school students will head back to class Wednesday, while P.E.I. high school students will return Thursday, to coincide with the start of a new term.
NEW BRUNSWICK’S RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN
MASKS
- Masks are required indoors, in both classrooms and common areas
- Masks may be removed when a student is drinking or eating while seated
- Masks are required outdoors, with exceptions for students in kindergarten to Grade 8, who are within their grouping at levels 1 or 2
- Medical-grade masks have been secured for teachers and school staff
- Students are encouraged to bring a well-fitted, three-layer mask to school
IN THE CLASSROOM
- Class groupings will be used for students in kindergarten to Grade 8; students in different class groupings must maintain a physical distance of two metres
- Schools may decide to group students in grades 7 and 8 for operational purposes; the class groups are permitted to mix when necessary.
MUSIC
- Music education will be taught outdoors when weather permits
- Students are required to wear a mask when class is held inside
- There will be limited singing and limited use of wind instruments
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
- Physical education will be taught outdoors when weather permits
- Students are required to wear a mask when class is held inside
- Contact and team sports activities are not permitted
HEPA FILTERS
- $3 million has been spent on 2,000 portable HEPA filters for classrooms in 60 schools, which lack integrated mechanical ventilation systems
SYMPTOMS, TESTING AND POSITIVE CASES
- Students with COVID-19 symptoms should register online for rapid tests
- If a student has one new or worsening symptom, they will not be permitted to attend school until they have received a negative COVID-19 test
- If a student has a constant and recurring symptom, such as a seasonal allergy, they may continue to attend school if they test negative for COVID-19; if that symptom worsens or a new symptom develops, they must retest
- Parents and guardians are expected to notify their child’s school if their child tests positive for COVID-19
- If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they must stay home and follow directives from public health
- A list of schools with COVID-19 cases is available online
TRANSPORTATION
- Students who take the bus are encouraged to sit in the same seats and with the same students when possible
- Masks are required
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND’S RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN
MASKS
- Students are required to wear masks inside, except when they are eating, or during physical activity
- Masks are not required outdoors
- Masks must be worn when riding on a school bus
- There are exceptions for students who have special exemptions
- Parents and guardians should have received a new three-layer, cotton mask for their child when they picked up the COVID-19 test kits
- Students should change the filter every two days; schools will provide additional filters as needed
- Disposable triple-layer masks will be available at school and on buses if a student forgets their mask or needs a replacement
SYMPTOMS, TESTING AND POSITIVE CASES
- Students will receive 10 COVID-19 test kits and are expected to test regularly for the virus during the first three weeks of school
- Students have been directed to test three times per week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays -- for the first three weeks of school
- Parents and guardians should have already picked up five kits last week; another five will be sent home with students this week
- Students should stay home if they are not feeling well and return only once they have received a negative test result
- Parents and guardians are expected to notify their school if their child tests positive for COVID-19
- All school and bus exposure notices will be posted on the English and French language school board websites; emails will be sent through the PowerSchool database
OTHER MEASURES IN P.E.I. SCHOOLS
- Unnecessary furniture has been removed from classrooms to support physical distancing
- Cohorts of 50 or fewer will be required wherever possible from Kindergarten to Grade 9
- Students and staff are encouraged to select a small, consistent group of friends and colleagues to interact with
- Portable HEPA filters have been installed in schools lacking mechanical ventilation
- Schools will maintain enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols
- There will be no in-person gatherings or assemblies
- School sports can resume for practices and training, but there are to be no games or competitions
- Group extracurricular activities can resume if physical distancing can be maintained at all times