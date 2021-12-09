Strict measures may be reimposed in Simcoe Muskoka amid surging case counts

Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health warns tightened restrictions may be imposed in the region sooner than later to curb surging COVID-19 case counts.

The Ontario government recently paused lifting further capacity limits and indicated the proof of vaccination program wouldn't cease in January, a move Dr. Charles Gardner called "wise."

"I would like to applaud this decision given the rising case count and the Omicron variant in the province," he said.

Dr. Gardner noted he was on the verge of pumping the brakes in Simcoe Muskoka as well, with the possibility of reinstating capacity limits for businesses and venues.

"In addition to capacity limits being put back in place for businesses and venues, I am also considering putting in place gathering limits in people's personal settings, which has been done in some other health units where they have had surges," he said during a virtual update on Wednesday.

Dr. Gardner said Simcoe Muskoka's incidence rate has more than doubled the province's rate.

"We find ourselves in a very different situation now compared with the earlier three waves of the pandemic," the region's top doctor noted. "We are much higher than others in the greater Toronto area."

The province's incidence rate is currently 44 cases per 100,000 population compared to Simcoe Muskoka's 97 cases per 100,000 population.

Dr. Gardner said he is watching hospitalization and ICU admissions closely to ensure the system isn't compromised like in the third wave.

He said he's in contact with local hospital leaders who suggest cases weren't overwhelming at this point. However, he said they did mention that the surging counts could become an issue.

"Although the numbers are not high, they are still noting the potential for an increase in cases to impact on their ability to operate," he added.

Over the past seven weeks, case counts across the region have been on an upward climb.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 63 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from 106 on Wednesday, when it also announced the possibility of seven Omicron cases, still to be confirmed.