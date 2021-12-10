Stricter capacity measures likely coming 'very, very soon'

Simcoe Muskoka could see stricter capacity measures put in place as early as next week after the region recorded one of its highest monthly COVID-19 case counts in two years.

According to Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer, the region tallied nearly 600 cases last week, and this week it's already on pace to surpass those numbers.

November's total COVID-19 positive cases were the third-highest monthly rate during both 2020 and 2021, prompting the health unit to contemplate stricter measures.

"I think it's only inevitable that we'll have to do that because of those case counts, and Omicron is in Ontario and likely here to stay and spread quickly," says Dr. Lee.

"We do probably need to have those capacity limits and limits on social gatherings very, very soon, and I think it could be as soon as next week," he says.

While the Delta variant remains the most dominant strain in Canada, Dr. Lee believes Omicron may already be here in Simcoe Muskoka.

A recent cluster of seven positive COVID-19 cases have yet to be confirmed as the Omicron variant, but Dr. Lee says it is "highly probable given the testing."

However, he says testing in the region hasn't ramped up enough to detect the Omicron variant.

Dr. Lee says he believes the region is about two weeks behind on testing and says he wouldn't be shocked if the variant of concern is already "quite entrenched not only in Simcoe Muskoka, but Ontario."

"That shouldn't come as any surprise to anyone, if next week when the testing has ramped up enough to detect Omicron quickly that we see it in the community, it's not related to travel," says Dr. Lee.

"That's why it's so important right now that we try and stem the rise and spread of Omicron," he urges.