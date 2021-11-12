Strike a pose: Two falcons spotted on Ambassador Bridge camera
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
A falcon has returned for a snapshot on the Ambassador Bridge camera and this time the bird brought a feathered friend.
The Ambassador Bridge Facebook page posted a picture of the two falcons perched high on the U.S. side with a view of Windsor in the background.
“The Ambassador Falcon is back for more face time and he brought a friend this time to enjoy the scenery from atop of the U.S. tower of the Ambassador Bridge,” said the post
One of the peregrine falcons was also capture by the bridge cam last December.
The bridge company is asking for name suggestions for the second falcon.
