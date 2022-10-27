Strike averted as GO Transit workers consider new deal: memo

A possible strike by some GO Transit workers has been averted for now as the union presents a new offer to its members.

According to an internal memo obtained by CP24, the offer will be presented to ATU Local 1587 members on Nov. 1, a day after strike action was set to begin.

“The ATU leadership have informed us that they will present the tentative agreement to their membership on November 1. We have confirmed that a strike will not occur on October 31,” reads the memo from COO Martin Gallagher.

The workers have been without a contract since June. They voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in August and said recently that they would walk off the job if a deal was not reached by Oct. 30.

Metrolinx had said that they were hopeful a deal would be reached, but had plans in place to ensure “continuity of service for customers” in the event of a strike.

While a strike would not have affected GO train service, it would have brought GO bus service to a halt.

The union represents bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers as well as office personnel.

The main sticking point in the negotiations has been protection against contracting out work.

Details about the new offer have not yet been disclosed.