Strike ended, University of Lethbridge Faculty Association members ratify contract

Outstanding issues between the two sides include pay and benefits, academic freedom and some departments at the school being restructured.

Job action at the University of Lethbridge ended Monday evening after members of the faculty association voted to ratify a new collective agreement.

University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) members voted 91 per cent in favour, officials announced. The previous contract expired June 30, 2020.

A press conference is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information was released.

