Strike looming at Huron Perth Public Health Unit amid years-long negotiations

The clock is ticking toward a potential work stoppage affecting more than 70 employees at the Huron Perth Public Health Unit.

“We are frustrated and we’re really disappointed that it’s taking so long” said CUPE Local 1331 president Pam Hanington. "There’s been a lot of times recently where we just can’t seem to get a conversation going with the employer."

A large cross-section of health unit employees, from dental hygienists to custodians, could be walking the picket line next week.

That's if a deal cannot be reached between CUPE and Huron Perth Public Health Unit management.

The two sides have been negotiating for three years and recently entered conciliation to see if a third party from the Labour Ministry can break their impasse.

“What we’re looking for is a 35-hour work week, something we’ve had for a long time. We can’t get the employer to agree to that," said Hanington, adding the union is also looking for a "slight increase in benefits."

"We’ve been dealing with the same level of benefits since 2019. We’re [also] looking for a slight increase in wages, basically equal to our counterparts in the other unions in the building."

Management for Huron Perth Public Health said they are disappointed in the length of time it has taken to reach a final agreement.

"After amalgamation in 2020, HPPH successfully worked together with two other unions to reach a collective agreement for each union within a year of first bargaining date," officials with the health unit said.

"We are committed to also successfully reaching an agreement with CUPE, which is why the employer filed for conciliation in hopes to expedite a fair deal,"

The first day of conciliation last week did not lead to a deal, leading up to the most important day of negotiations on Feb. 15. Hanington believes that is when a deal will be struck.

If that does not come to fruition, CUPE members will be walking the picket line Friday morning.

“If we don’t make a deal, there’s a slight possibility of another day of conciliation. But it’s more likely we’re going to be left with no option but to undertake job action,” Hanington said.

Ten per cent of Huron Perth Public Health staff were let go in November 2023, following a $1.5 million budget deficit at the agency.

A CUPE strike would definitely affect day-to-day operations, programs and inspections by the health unit, Hanington said.

Management would not comment on what the health unit could and could not do if a strike were to start later this week.

Both sides added they are “eager” and “hopeful” a deal can be struck.