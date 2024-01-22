Strike not expected to cause SkyTrain shutdown: TransLink CEO

SkyTrain service is not expected to be shut down by striking transit workers on Monday or Tuesday, according to TransLink's CEO.

The escalation of strike action by CUPE 4500 Monday meant almost all bus service and all SeaBus service came to a halt – and there were concerns the SkyTrain would see the same fate.

Kevin Quinn, at a news conference, said a hearing at the Labour Relations Board that would decide if picketing at SkyTrain stations is legal has not been scheduled.

"We don't expect the hearing to be set for today or tomorrow," Quinn said.

Although CUPE 4500, the union representing striking supervisors, only has 180 members other unionized transit workers are refusing to cross picket lines. The union representing SkyTrain workers said in a memo Sunday that its members would not cross picket lines if they were set up, which would "shut down" service.

Even without disruptions to SkyTrain service, Quinn said he is "frustrated and disappointed" that the union has escalated job action.

"Every day nearly 300,000 Metro Vancouverites rely on our bus and SeaBus network to get them around the region – to work, school, daycare drop-offs, medical appointments. And right now, that system is unable to do its job," he said in a statement.

Bus and SeaBus service are set to resume service Wednesday at 3 a.m. but the union has said it is planning an "escalation" if a deal has not been reached by that point.

Labour Minister Harry Bains, asked repeatedly by reporters Monday if and when the government would intervene, said the best hope for a deal is a return to the bargaining table.