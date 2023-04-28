Strike notice issued at Victoria's Inn at Laurel Point

Workers at a high-end hotel in Victoria say a strike is possible on Sunday after union workers filed a 72-hour strike notice on Thursday.

Staff at the Inn at Laurel Point say the strike notice came after 97 per cent of unionized workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 40, voted in favour of strike action Monday.

Workers say their main sticking point is increased wages.

"I want to feel valued and be paid what I’m worth," said front desk agent Harj Aheer in a release Friday.

"I enjoy working with guests, but I don’t feel respected by management."

Workers say they're also upset by current wage offers considering the hotel recently underwent $10 million renovations.

"We’ve tried working with management for nearly two years, but they don’t seem to care," said Aheer.

"They’re spending money on renovations and branding but not investing in our staff who deliver top notch service."

The strike notice comes as thousands of federal workers across the country, including on Vancouver Island, enter the 10th day of their strike.

Wages and remote work are among the main issues in the labour dispute between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government.