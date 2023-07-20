Strike over at Windsor Salt: Unifor says they have landed a tentative deal

A tentative agreement has been signed between Windsor Salt and the bargaining committee representing members of Unifor Local 1959 and 240.

The union began legal strike action 154 days ago, on Feb. 17, 2023. Nearly 250 unionized workers were on strike at the mine.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S-based private holding firm.

More details will be made available after the ratification vote on July 26.