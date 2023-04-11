'Strike!' playwright Danny Schur dies at 56

Winnipeg composer and producer Danny Schur has died at the age of 56.

According to a news release, Schur died on Monday after a short battle with brain cancer.

Schur is best known for writing the stage musical ‘Strike!’ based on the events of the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike. The musical was later adapted into a movie called ‘Stand!’

During Schur’s decades-long career, he worked with artists like Chantal Kreviazuk and McMaster & James, and was a Juno Award and multi-platinum album recipient.

Schur also used his work to honour the plight of Ukrainians through song, stage and film.