Striking faculty reach tentative deal with Memorial University of N.L. administration
Striking faculty have reached a tentative agreement with the administration at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The school says the deal will be voted upon by Memorial's board of regents and by the school's faculty association.
Members of the faculty association walked off the job on Jan. 30, seeking higher pay, more say in governance and more stability for contract instructors.
Neil Bose, Memorial's interim provost and vice-president academic, says the contract offer "provides a generous package of improvements."
A news release says the school cannot provide any more information about the deal until the ratification votes are over.
The Memorial University Faculty Association represents about 800 members, including faculty, librarians and counsellors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.
