Tentative contract deal reached three weeks after faculty went on strike at UPEI
A tentative contract deal has been reached between the University of Prince Edward Island and striking members of its faculty association.
About 400 professors, librarians, sessional instructors and other members of the academic community walked off the job on March 20.
The association announced the tentative deal today on Twitter but did not release details.
The union was pushing the university to increase wages, hire more full-time staff and deal with workload and health-and-safety issues.
Earlier this week, association president Michael Arfken issued a statement saying the union's membership had rejected the university's offer to settle the dispute through binding arbitration.
Arfken said arbitration would not have addressed the union's major concerns.
The strike marked the third labour dispute at a university in Atlantic Canada since January.
Faculty at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., and Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador went on strike at the end of January; both reached settlements with their administrations in February.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
-
PSAC to provide update on contract talks with 155,000 workers in legal strike positionPublic Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward and other union officials will hold a media conference at 9 a.m. to discuss negotiations with Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
'Avoid the area': Regina police operation underway in central ReginaThe public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of Angus Street as police conduct a criminal investigation in the area.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month markIt’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
-
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorialNearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
Grieving father finds healing by helping hundreds in needHowie Allan is on an unexpected journey that began where life often ends.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with SUVA crash in west London sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital, Sunday.
-
-
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship goldCaptain Hilary Knight scored three goals, including two power-play markers with just over three minutes left in the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock, as the United States defeated defending champion Canada 6-3 tonight to claim the gold medal in the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario.
-
Driver near Regina caught travelling 30 km/h over speed limit with 6 active suspensionsRegina police caught up to a driver travelling a little too fast over the weekend and quickly learned they were not even supposed to be on the road.