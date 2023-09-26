Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
Striking actors have voted to expand their walkout to include the lucrative video game market, a step that could put new pressure on Hollywood studios to make a deal with the performers who provide voices and stunts for games.
