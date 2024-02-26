Striking Mount Saint Vincent University faculty, librarians return to bargaining
Striking faculty, librarians and lab instructors at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax are returning to the bargaining table today.
Jeff MacLeod, a political science professor and spokesman for the union, says talks began in the morning.
MacLeod says the university's board of governors offered to go to arbitration on Saturday, and the union countered by offering to return to face-to-face meetings with a conciliator.
The 160 unionized staff went on strike Feb. 12, saying they are seeking wage parity with other Atlantic universities.
The faculty association has said staff at the school are among the lowest paid in the province.
Isabelle Nault, vice president of administration, said in a recent interview the university's compensation offer is in line with what other Nova Scotia universities have provided their faculty, librarians and lab instructors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.
