Striking Prince Albert workers could have a new contract by Wednesday

Inside workers for the City of Prince Albert are voting on a tentative agreement Tuesday, weeks after an unexpected disclosure from the city derailed a previous vote.

Workers for CUPE 882 have been on strike for more than five weeks.

They were scheduled to vote on a tentative agreement on Sept. 29, but the vote was put on hold after the city told the negotiating team it was planning on changing a number of positions, including moving some clerks into a call centre established during the strike.

A representative for CUPE said they lost hope that city managers would negotiate over the changes to work conditions.

“The union still has grave concerns about the proposed call centre, and structural changes the city wants to implement without negotiating with the union or receiving feedback from the impacted workers,” CUPE national representative Mira Lewis said in a news release.

“We do not see the city moving on this issue, so we are letting our members decide our path forward by voting on the tentative agreement.”

Workers are scheduled to vote on Tuesday, with the results issued Wednesday morning.

CUPE 882 has been without a contract since December 2021. The union represents workers at City Hall, EA Rawlinson Centre, Frank Dunn Pool, Alfred Jenkins Field House and the Art Hauser Centre.