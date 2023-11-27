Striking Sask. city workers could soon be back on the job

Inside workers in the City of Prince Albert could soon be heading back to work.

According to a press release from CUPE 882, which represents workers at city hall and other civic facilities, members will vote over the latest agreement in principle on Thursday.

In a statement on Monday, the union said it was cancelling a scheduled rally in light of the pending vote.

The union has been on strike since Sept. 11. This will mark the third vote since the strike began. In October, the city’s last offer was rejected by 81 per cent of voting members.

A labour disruption has stretched on, tensions have boiled over on the picket line.

While city facilities remain open in Prince Albert, notable musical acts have cancelled their performances rather than cross the picket line to perform in the city's arts centre.

No other details about the contents of the new deal were included in the news release.

More information will come following the vote, CUPE 882 says.

Members of CUPE 160, which represents outside workers in Prince Albert, are also threatening job action. Members voted in favour of job action, including a strike, at a union meeting held on Nov. 9.

City officials maintain that many of those positions, which include water and waste treatment, are subject to essential services legislation.