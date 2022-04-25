Striking workers block Union Station bus terminal for third straight day

Metrolinx says GO buses were not stopping at or departing from Union Station Bus Terminal on Monday as striking rail terminal workers have blocked road access to the area.

Striking workers are blocking buses from departing and entering the Union Station Bus Terminal for a third straight day, provincial transit agency Metrolinx told CP24.

As a result, buses were being re-routed to other transit stations.

So far, bus routes 21 and 61 for Milton and Richmond Hill are rerouting away from Union Station due to the blockage.

Route 21 buses will transfer passengers to Port Credit GO station while route 61 buses will transfer passengers to the Highway 407 subway station.

A complete list of bus changes is available here.

About 95 Toronto Terminals Railway workers walked off the job last week, after voting down an earlier tentative agreement in Sept. 2021.

They say wage demands are central to the disagreement.

The striking workers, represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said on Twitter Sunday that they “would love to be back at the bargaining table” instead of striking and accused Metrolinx of hiring replacement workers or “scabs” at Union Station.