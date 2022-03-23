String of abandoned house fires at Samson Cree Nation likely arson: RCMP

Seven house fires since mid-February on the Samson Cree Nation are believed to have been deliberately set.

All of the homes were abandoned.

Maskwacis RCMP on Wednesday asked the public for information about the apparent arsons.

"If you are aware of any suspicious activity around the time of the fires or saw people walking outside at the time, particularly in the Samson Townsite, to call the Maskwacis RCMP or Crime Stoppers," the police statement read.

Maskwacis RCMP can be reached at (780) 585-4600.