Saskatchewan RCMP arrested and charged two men from Meadow Lake following a string of complaints about gunshots and injured individuals over the weekend.

This weekend, five firearms, masks and other items were seized by RCMP officers during the course of an investigation that began in the early hours of Jan. 23, RCMP said in a news release.

At around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. 23, Meadow Lake RCMP received a complaint of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Second St. E where officers found an injured man with a gunshot wound, RCMP said.

Three hours later at around 5:30 a.m., RCMP received a second report of multiple gunshots fired at a residence in the 600 block of Third Street West. No injuries were reported, according to a news release.

While attending the second call, officers pulled over a vehicle in the area and during the traffic stop officers saw a firearm being thrown out of the car window, which was later located in a snowbank, RCMP said.

Two men, John Robert Arnold and Brendan Keith Bouvier were arrested without incident and police recovered a second loaded firearm inside, police said. Both men face a number of gun-related charges and breach of probation.

Arnold and Bouvier will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court Monday morning.

Officers on patrol also located an abandoned Jeep on the east side of Meadow Lake with a window smashed out. A firearm was located inside and seized, police said.

Calls about gunfire continue Sunday

Sunday morning at around 3:30 a.m., calls about gunfire continued as Meadow Lake RCMP received a complaint of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue East. There police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, according to a news release.

Three individuals were scene running in the area of the shooting, according to police, one man stopped and was arrested. RCMP chased after the two other in a pursuit that spanned eight block in -40 degree weather, RCMP said. During the chase officers located a firearm, according to the news release.

Evidence collected during the chase led officers to a residence in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue West in Meadow Lake where nine people were arrested, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not been laid.

Based on evidence collected through the investigation the incidents this weekend were not random in nature and several individuals arrested have been identified as local street gang associates, police said, adding the public may see an increased police presence this week as part of the ongoing investigations.