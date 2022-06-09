String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police

Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash, after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener on the same day.

Police initially said two businesses in Kitchener’s Deer Ridge area were broken into on Friday, May 20. Several weeks into the investigation, they now believe six businesses in south Kitchener and the Preston area of Cambridge were targeted.

The break-ins all happened within 25-minutes of each other in the early morning hours of Friday, May 20, between around 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

In each of them, the suspect or suspects smashed the glass in the front door with an object, then stole money from cash registers.

Riverside Fish Hut in Cambridge was one of the places targeted.

At 4:18 a.m. on May 20, surveillance video shows a silver vehicle pulling up in front of the restaurant.

The footage shows an individual hop out and begin to try and break-in by throwing an object at the front door. The person fails once but succeeds a second time.

"The whole door was broken, all the windows were gone and it was a mess in here," said Riverside Fish Hut owner Brad Lin.

The restaurant was robbed of about $200, but Lin said repairing the two smashed doors cost over $800.

“Especially in this COVID time it’s very hard for our business,” said Lin.

LK Nails in Kitchener was also broken into.

“We got a phone call from police that our salon had a break-in,” said manager Vivian Lee. “When we came here… everything was crazy.”

Since the incident she said she’s taken precautions to protect the business.

“We wrote in the front that there’s no cash in this premises and we will put the camera in here soon,” said Lee.

TIPS FROM POLICE

Police are encouraging business owners to consider the following safety measures to help prevent break and enters: