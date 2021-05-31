String of drug-related break-ins leaves Winnipeg neighbourhood shaken

A series of break-ins in Winnipeg's Woodhaven neighbourhood on Friday has left the community shaken, according to Winnipeg Police Service.

Winnipeg police said a 26-year-old man entered several homes on May 28 around 2:29 p.m.

The first residence the suspect entered was the home of an 89-year-old woman.

Police said the man stole her phone before running off.

The woman had been home with her husband and was left in a shaken state.

The man then went to the home of a 19-year-old woman.

Police said he kicked open a screen window to the sunroom before aggressively attempting to pull open a locked door.

The woman ran, hid and called 911.

Immediately after, the man entered another home through the front door.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was home with her 9-year-old daughter.

According to police, the daughter confronted the man who was in a "frozen" state.

The woman and daughter were left in a terrified state, police said.

The man then entered the home of a 57-year-old man a short while later.

Police said the man took a pair of binoculars and some electronics.

A bike patrol unit that was in the area was sent to the house.

Police said the man jumped from the second story of the house before trying to get away on foot.

Joseph Henry Grant has been charged with numerous break enter and theft charges as well as failure to comply with conditions of a release order. None of the charges have been proven in court.

At a news conference on Monday, Winnipeg police said the break-ins were likely drug-related.

"We can acknowledge that methamphetamine played a role in this series of incidents," said Constable Jay Murray, public information officer for the Winnipeg Police Service.

Murray also noted the unique usage of the bike patrol for this incident.

"In this case, they were nearby and the bikes were certainly beneficial for officers. In this case, when the male jumped off that building, he engaged in a foot pursuit, officers used the bikes to catch up and take him into custody," he said.