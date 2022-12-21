String of pharmacy robberies believed connected, RCMP say

RCMP in multiple communities are on the hunt for suspects following three pharmacy robberies Tuesday.

At 1:40 p.m., two men in dark clothes, hoods up, demanded narcotics from a pharmacy in Airdrie, Alta.

They also got away with some cash, Mounties say.

Then, at 3 p.m., two men held up a pharmacy in Chestermere, Alta., where police say they unsuccessfully tried to steal items from a safe.

A third robbery happened at another Pharmacy in Airdrie at 6:20 p.m.

Police believe the culprits left the first two scenes in a white Acura, with Alberta licence plate CFM 3654.

The car has a broken driver’s side tail light, and front bumper damage.

A grey, older model sedan was spotted at the third robbery.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call their local RCMP detachment or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting P3Tips.com online or using the P3 Tips app.