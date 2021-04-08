String of tool thefts in Kitchener has police searching for two suspects

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two suspects tied to a string of tool thefts in Kitchener.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a business on Ardelt Avenue in the city at about 10:40 p.m. after an alarm company alerted police.

Officers report signs of forced entry into the business and police say a number of tools were stolen. The investigation led officers to believe two other Kitchener businesses were also targeted for tools on Victoria Street North and Bleams Road. Police also believe the same suspects are responsible for the theft from a vehicle in the area of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener – again, tools were taken.

Police say the suspects were seen using a stolen white Ford F-250 pickup truck at each location.

The first suspect is described as:

A white man

6’2” to 6’3” tall

Thin build

Wearing all black clothing

The second suspect is described as:

A white man

5’5” to 5’8” tall

Average build

Wearing all black clothing

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.