String of vehicle thefts under investigation in Dufferin County
Police in Dufferin County are investigating a string of overnight vehicle thefts that occurred late last week.
The first call came from a resident on Victoria Street in Shelburne after a 2022 white Dodge Durango was stolen sometime during the night on Thursday or overnight on Friday.
Provincial police say they found the SUV in a parking lot along Highway 401 in Morrisburg, Ont., nearly five hours away.
A second call for a stolen vehicle took officers to Greenwood Crescent in Shelburne.
Police say a 2022 grey Dodge Ram was taken from the residence's driveway at roughly 4 a.m.
Officers traced the truck with a tracking device to Quebec before police say the signal was lost.
Shortly after noon on Friday, police received another call about a stolen vehicle, this time in Orangeville.
Police say a 2022 blue Dodge Ram was taken from a residence on Jay Crescent.
Officers determined the pickup truck had been taken sometime during the night on Thursday or overnight Friday.
Police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data showsNewly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Kingston, Ont. council pauses encampment evictionsKingston city council has voted to placed a hold on eviction notices for those living in tent encampments until the spring.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: policeThe Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.