Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalk
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A two-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck at a crosswalk Thursday evening.
According to police, a 22-year-old woman was pushing her child in a stroller, crossing the road at 64 Street and 118 Avenue, when a car struck the stroller.
The child was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital for head injuries, although police said Thursday evening the extent of those injuries was unknown.
The two were in a marked crosswalk and the lights were activated, officers on scene said.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but police said a sun flare may have played a role in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and the EPS Major Collisions Unit was expected to remain at the site until 10 p.m.
