Stroller with baby inside knocked over during theft: Winnipeg police

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an incident where a woman had her purse and car stolen, and a stroller with a child inside was knocked over.

The incident took place on Friday around 2 p.m. when a woman was robbed in the entrance of a library in the St. John’s neighbourhood.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the woman was with her infant when two unknown males confronted her and grabbed her purse.

Police said the woman was still hanging onto her purse, so she ended up being dragged. Officers noted the stroller with the child inside was knocked over as well.

The suspects then ran away with the purse but came back shortly after with the woman’s stolen car keys.

Police allege the bystanders tried to stop the suspects from stealing the car, but one of the suspects ended up pointing a gun at a bystander. The suspects then drove away in the stolen car.

Winnipeg police met with the victim, who did not ask for medical attention for herself or her child.

On Saturday, officers saw the stolen car being driving near Salter Street and Powers Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

As the car slowed down, a person jumped out and ran away. After a short chase, police caught the suspect and took him into custody.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including armed robbery with a firearm. The second suspect has not been arrested.

None of the charges in this incident have been proven in court.