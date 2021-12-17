Strong demand for rapid tests leaves some Albertans empty-handed

The first day of Alberta's rollout of free, at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits saw demand greatly exceed supply in many areas.

Hopeful test kit recipients in Calgary braved the cold and lined up outside of pharmacies throughout the city Friday morning.

But some were turned away without a kit after a handful of the province's 140 distribution sites ran out of boxes.

And the dry supply wasn't just limited to Calgary.

Alberta Health Services confirmed sites in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale ran out of test kits in short order.

More than 400 kits were distributed in each of those four communities within the AHS South Zone.

Alberta Health says additional test kits will be available in the coming days.

Calgarian Hanna Eirich was among those fortunate enough to secure a kit at the Shoppers Drug Mart near the intersection of Heritage Drive and Fairmont Drive S.E.

She wasn't surprised by the large turnout.

"I think people are really excited for the holidays and want to make sure that they're safe," said Eirich. "We actually just had a baby and he's in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) right now. So we're trying to be extra, extra safe."

The province says 500,000 rapid test kits would be made available at more than 1,000 pharmacies located in either Calgary, Edmonton or Red Deer. AHS sites outside of those cities will be distributing boxes throughout the rest of the province.

And though many of those clinics ran out Friday, Alberta Health says another 50,000 kits are already on the way.

Multiple pharmacies in Calgary tell CTV News they're expecting their supply to be replenished by Monday.

Albertans are permitted to pick up a single free kit, comprised of five tests, for themselves once within a 14-day period. They may also pick up kits for others as long as they can provide the health care numbers for all recipients.