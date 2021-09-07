Strong earthquake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in Mexico City
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City approximately 320 kilometres away.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered was centered 17 kilometres northeast of Acapulco.
The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Roman, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that "there is no really serious situation" so far and no reports of casualties.
"There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks," she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places" as well as some landslides and fallen walls.
In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.
Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighbourhoods.
