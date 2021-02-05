Flurries, snow squalls and blowing snow are on tap for Friday through the weekend.

The poor visibility across Grey Bruce forced the cancellation of dozens of school buses Friday morning.

Environment Canada says the gusting winds and blowing snow will cause problems on the roads through Friday night and into Saturday.

According to the weather agency, wind gusts of up to 70km/h could whip up fresh snow, causing whiteout conditions in areas.

Motorists are urged to prepare for hazardous driving conditions.

#DufferinOPP are advising that there is reduced visibility on Highway 10 @MelancthonTwp between @ShelburneTown and Dundalk. Take care, leave space, put on full headlight system ^sg pic.twitter.com/fXUvESgqzc

2cm of blowing flurries today & a windchill high -6. Overnight another 2cm, greater amounts in Muskoka & Grey/Bruce. Cloudy w/flurries Saturday Sunday w/highs of -12 & -8. #ctv #ONwx #ONStorm #barrie #thedock #purecountry #simcoecounty #muskoka #greycounty #weather #nature #life pic.twitter.com/K5hDVTGBQi