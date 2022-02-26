'Strong recovery' in Alberta proven by new budget, global credit agency says

Alberta's financial outlook continues to improve, as illustrated in this week's budget, says global credit agency DBRS Morningstar.

The firm released comments on Friday on the Kenney government's second pandemic budget, saying conditions are continuing to improve thanks to increased revenues and "demonstrated spending restraint."

"In December 2021, DBRS Morningstar changed the trend on Alberta's issuer rating and long-term debt rating to stable from negative, and this budget reaffirms that the erosion in Alberta's credit profile has stopped," the company wrote in a release.

In its comments, DBRS says Alberta's net debt is continuing to drop, with high energy prices being a chief factor in that shift.

"On an adjusted basis, DBRS Morningstar projects debt-to-GDP to fall to 26 per cent by 2022-23, which would mark the second year of decline, after having peaked at 34.8 per cent in 2020-21. Provided fiscal balance is maintained, DBRS Morningstar-adjusted debt-to-GDP is expected to approach 23 per cent by 2024-25," the firm said.

Increased activity in the energy sector isn't the only factor that has improved Alberta's situation, it adds.

"Investment in nonenergy sectors continues to gain momentum. This is supported by recent announcements including those by Amazon Web Services about its plans to open a cloud computing hub in Calgary and Northern Petrochemical Corporation regarding a planned petrochemical plant in Grande Prairie."

However, while news of Alberta's credit rating is promising, DBRS says it will be some time before it increases any further.

"While the improvement in provincial finances demonstrated by this budget begins to rebuild flexibility within the current ratings it is unlikely to result in positive rating action in the near term."