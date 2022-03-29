Strong renovation market in northeast, despite pandemic, other challenges

Business appears to be booming for construction companies and home renovation companies.

New numbers from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) shows a four per cent increase in total permitting across northeastern Ontario.

While some communities like Greater Sudbury have seen a 20 per cent dip, that hasn't translated into slower times for companies like SLV Homes.

"Our renovation market is very, very strong. Clients have found their niche, have found their neighbourhood that they want to raise their families and keep living in so they are investing in their homes that they already have," said SLV Homes president Louie Zagordo.

Zagordo, who doubles as the vice-president of the Ontario Home Builders Association, said the numbers are indicative of some of the challenges that have been faced in the Sudbury area.

"The supply chain has been very challenging in getting some of those finished detail fixtures and that makes it a little difficult to complete the job," he said.

"It just seems the job is ongoing and never to be finished. Also the high demand for products, of course, which escalates the pricing and the shortage of our labour force."

Wait times for home builds have doubled in some cases. Even still, with more than 1,100 permits issued in 2021, he still sees those numbers as strong.

"There's a lot of work to be done and that labour force is key in being able to get on that quick," he said.

MPAC vice-president Carlo Lipsi would agree with those strong figures, although with where things are trending, he said it may be starting to level off to pre-pandemic figures.

"We are seeing some areas like North Bay, Seguin or The Archipelago where we have seen some significant increases for overall residential permits," Lipsi said.

"But generally across northeastern Ontario, we saw about a four per cent increase, which is reasonable in terms of what we're seeing."

The Archipelago, between Sudbury and Parry Sound, saw one of the biggest increases at 96 per cent.

Market in Sudbury red hot

"So we are still seeing a healthy degree of work being done on people's homes that are, in a lot of cases, what we believe to be attributed to a continuation of the restrictions that were put into place in 2020," said Lipsi.

Sudbury realtors are certainly seeing it in their line of work. Even prospective homeowners are looking at properties with the idea of remodelling to make it better suit their needs.

"People are looking for homes they can make into their dream homes and homes that will suit their needs but we also see a pretty high demand for people to buy homes that are move-in ready," said Tanya Vanden Berg, a Realtor and president of the Sudbury Real Estate Board.

"We would expect that those figures in Sudbury would have to increase in order to meet the demand for housing. We all hope that it might calm down a little bit so buyers can get a leg up and purchase the properties they want to buy."

It's worth noting figures from MPAC don't reflect any off-market work that might have been done without permitting, so that activity affecting the supply chain could be even higher.