Strong turnout at 12+ pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lakeshore

There was a large turnout with many ready to roll up their sleeves at a vaccination clinic targeted at youth in Lakeshore on Tuesday.

The pop-up clinic was open to children and youth 12 to 17 years of age and any family member 18 years and older who need their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This clinic was walk-up only, no appointment required and ran until 7 p.m. Youth must be 12 years of age or older on the day of vaccination.

Marissa Heveans and her two sisters came to get their first dose at the Atlas Tube Centre with no objections.

“It’s good to get it now to get this entire thing over with hopefully it’s done by the time I get to go to high school,” she said.

“I want to see my friends so bad,” Olivia Heveans added. “I haven’t seen some of my friends since October!”

Jo Gagon brought her husband to the walk-in only clinic, thinking there would be more teenagers than those who were already there.

“They need the vaccine because they’re the ones that are out and about,” she said. “It’s hard to hold them back you know? Me, I can stay home.”

Other parents like Becky Duggan believe youth should still get consent for a vaccine from a parent or guardian

“I think it’s a little young, I mean 12? I thought it would be 16, maybe 18. I don’t know, I’m just doing what I can and we’re just going with it,” she said.

“I really just wanted to get this so I can get out of the house and hang out with friends and try to end this as soon as possible because it’s really annoying,” Liam Duggan said.

A similar clinic is scheduled in Essex at the Essex Centre Sports Complex on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Public health measures will be in place for everyone's health and safety.