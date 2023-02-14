Strong turnout for Sault Ste. Marie march honouring Indigenous victims

Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday joined many other communities to show their love for those who have passed.

The 16th annual March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-spirit people was held in the afternoon.

Hundreds gathered in the Sault’s downtown in memory of those no longer with us. A disproportionate number of Indigenous people have been lost to murder and human trafficking.

“I’ve seen the community come together more on this topic than ever… before on any topic,” said Cathy Syrette of the Sault Indigenous Friendship Centre.

Studies show that 60 per cent of Indigenous women in Canada will undergo physical or sexual violence in their lives.

“As Brown people, as 2-Spirit LGBTQ people, we wake up every day knowing the levels of violence we face,” said Theodore Syrette.

“For people who don’t face that kind of violence, it’s a matter for them to remind themselves and to step up when they encounter that violence, or discrimination, or systemic oppression happens within their circles that they’re a part of and making sure other voices that aren’t present are heard.”

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers was among a number of speakers at the march. He has some first-hand experience with the trauma: his niece went missing far away from home.

“We as a people are kinship-founded,” Sayers said.

“It’s all about community, it’s all about family, and when somebody goes missing the whole community misses her. The whole village misses her. My family missed her.”

Cathy Syrette said losing a loved one in that way is devastating.

“It’s extremely heartbreaking, which also leads to mental health and addictions,” Syrette said.

“That’s the offspring of losing a loved one.”

Organizers said the growth in education and awareness has been impressive over the 16 years of the event.

But they say more needs to change and don’t want this to be something people only care about one day a year.