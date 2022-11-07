Strong wind advisory in effect for region

A strong wind is blowing into the region Monday morning.

Environment Canada warns strong westerly gusts of wind up to 70 km/h are possible.

The winds will move across the Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake areas from early morning well into the afternoon.

Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects and break branches off trees.

Isolated power outages are possible.

Another cold front will move across the area overnight, bringing strong westerly winds Tuesday.