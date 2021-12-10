Strong wind develops Saturday morning for Calgary

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to build around us, which holds to its implications for Saturday.

The first of those is another wave of snow prompting winter storm warnings along Highway 93 between Lake Louise and Jasper. That ramps up tonight for at least half a foot (15 centimetres) of snow along the corridor.

The second of those is Environment Canada looking into gust potential in the extreme southwest of our province topping at 120 km/h Saturday morning. This checks out; B.C.'s Elk Valley in the extreme southeast of our neighbouring province is now under a snowfall warning, with up to a foot of snow (30 centimetres) on the way. So, a classic chinook setup develops. Expect wind warnings for at least Crowsnest Pass and Cardston. Kananaskis, Claresholm, and Lethbridge may also fall under this.

The wind condition update is indeed calling for heavy gusts; currently, it's Crowsnest Pass, Kananaskis, and Nordegg under those wind warnings.

3:40 UDPATE - add Brooks, Cardston, Lethbridge, Claresholm.

3:44 UPDATE - hey, if anyone from Environment Canada's reading this, please fire off an email (it's below) to let me know if I'll be doing more updates. I'll just leave this window open! Kananaskis Village, Ghost Lake, and surrounding communities have just come under a snowfall warning. Same goes Banff and Lake Louise. 10-15 cm is possible in these areas. Enhanced totals will be closer to the BC boundary, or at higher elevations.

Tonight, we'll see gusts begin to ramp up, and that'll create the start of a warm-up... Tomorrow, the "warmest" is 4 C among forecast models… but those same models also call for gusts at least into the 40s, with some going into the 70s and 80s for gust speeds by mid-to-late morning. We’ll get above 4 C with that.

We’ll also bottom out. A convergent boundary is going to form late Saturday (that means wind will keep rolling from the south-southwest, plus a second wave pushing from the north… where that air comes together, it has nowhere to go but "up," which forms precipitation) and lead to overnight flurries and even possible overnight showers. That precipitation mix could lead to treacherous overnight conditions... we'll keep an eye on it, and Adriana Zhang will have the best look tomorrow evening. Right now, it looks like trace mixed stuff, with a thin layer of snow that might hit a full centimetre.

Sunday, we’re close to seasonal, then the start of the work week brings us back to wintry weather, with snow starting late Monday and carrying into Tuesday. It's looking like a couple of centimetres are possible from that. It's a ways away.

It's so far away, still, but when we look at the Christmas forecast (some models go that far!), we’re looking at a day reminiscent of this coming Tuesday… chilly, with a shot at flurries. Plenty can change.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight:

Evening: some cloud, wind building (60-70 km/h gusts possible), low -5 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny, strong gusts from the southwest

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of flurries, low -5 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Monday:

Mainly cloudy, chance for afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: overnight flurries, low -13 C

Tuesday:

Mainly cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: late flurries, low -19 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: late flurries, low -14 C

For today's weather photo, Maureen sent a pic of her dog, Teddy, in a Christmas sweater. You know what? Approved. It's seasonal preparedness. Send us your dogs in sweaters. Let's get an album going.

Send us your weather pics! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!