Mother Nature wasn't being very cooperative Friday on what should have been the relaunch of the Penguin Walk at the Calgary Zoo.

Strong wind meant Friday's walk had to be cancelled.

"We have set specific weather parameters for the walk to ensure the birds’ safety and welfare," read a post on social media.

"We will resume the Penguin Walk when the parameters are met. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The 15-minute daily walk starts at 10 a.m. at Penguin Plunge then loops to the Discovery Trail Bridge, and back up to the penguin habitat.

The zoo's newest king penguin, a chick named Boudicca, hatched on July, 18, 2020 to mom Grace and and her penguin partner Solomon, will take part this year, along with more than a dozen birds.

The walks are weather dependent and will be cancelled when temperature goes above 6 C or below -25 C, or when wind is too excessive.

An update will be posted on the Zoo's website and on social media about 9 a.m. advising whether that day's walk will go ahead.

Tickets are non-refundable.