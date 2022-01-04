Strong winds and heavy snow expected for parts of Muskoka, Simcoe County, Grey Bruce
Strong winds could pose a hazard for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, while Muskoka and Grey Bruce could see heavy snowfall on Wednesday.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Shelburne and Grand Valley, where wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 km/h.
The weather agency warns that power outages are possible.
"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," it states on its website.
The cold front will move through southern Ontario, bringing southwest winds Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
Meanwhile, a winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce. The weather agency says a dumping of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is possible, beginning Wednesday morning into Thursday. In Grey Bruce, lake effect snow and strong winds could impact visibility during the commute home. Environment Canada recommends that travel plans should be adjusted accordingly.
