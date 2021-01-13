The wind warnings have since been called off as the worst of the weather has moved off to the east, but crews in Calgary have their work cut out for them as there is a lot of clean up to do.

City officials say they first began to receive 911 calls about safety hazards due to the wind storm, including members of the Calgary Fire Department called in to deal with trees on power lines, debris on roadways and other issues.

Some of the notable safety concerns were:

8:35 a.m. – A cinder block wall at a construction site in the 1000 block of Edmonton Trail collapsed onto a house. No one was hurt.

12:10 p.m. – Metal sheeting was seen hanging loosely from the top floor of a residential building in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue. Firefighters were dispatched to remove the cladding and store it inside until repairs could be done.

12:45 p.m. – Wind tore a large section of roof from a large industrial storage tent in the 4600 block of McCall Way. Firefighters scaled the interior of the structure and removed the loose portion of the roof without further incident.

Officials say Calgary's weather has a tendency to change quickly and high winds in the city are common occurrences.

"To reduce your risk, keep your family and pets indoors if you can," the city wrote in a statement. "Ensure objects in your yard are secured so that they do not become projectiles and cause injury or damage. If you come across a downed power line, call 9-1-1 right away and stay at least 10 metres away, keeping others away as well. Assume that anything the downed power line is touching is energized and dangerous."

HIGH WINDS CLOSES WINSPORT HILLS

WinSport decided early on in the day to close Canada Olympic Park, saying the conditions had become too dangerous to open the facility as scheduled at 4 p.m.

It will, however, open as usual Thursday.

High winds also caused plenty of damage south of Calgary as well.

In Lethbridge, there were reports of semi tractor-trailers flipping on the highway and downed power lines.

Officials say the ensuing power outages ended up closing schools in a number of districts, but power was restored by the afternoon, so classes are expected to resume Thursday.