Strong winds could reach 80 km/h in Metro Vancouver Thursday: Environment Canada

Strong winds are set to rip through Metro Vancouver Thursday evening, and Environment Canada warns power outages may be in store.

Gusts could reach 80 kilometres an hour near the Strait of Georgia, according to a special weather statement issued before 5 a.m.

“A low pressure system offshore will continue moving northwards today,” reads the Environment Canada statement. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.”

On top of triggering power outages, the federal agency warns the wind may down tree branches.

Winds are expected to ease around midnight.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings across Vancouver Island, as well as the Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast regions.