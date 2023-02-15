Strong winds, double digit temps expected in much of southern Ontario Wednesday

Much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, is expected to see strong winds and temperatures into the double digits on Wednesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement has been issued by the agency, warning of strong wind gusts expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon, continuing into the evening.

Environment Canada says the gusts may reach up to 80 km per hour, and could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” the statement reads.

The statement says the high winds will be created in part by an influx of warm air expected to move into southern Ontario on Wednesday, leading to unseasonably warm temperatures in the afternoon.

“Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid double digits on Wednesday making it feel more like late March or early April,” the statement reads.

“These warm temperatures will help create gusty conditions.”

Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning for Hamilton, Halton Region, Niagara, Simcoe, Brant and Haldimand.

The average daytime high for this time of year is -1.4 C, with lows usually hovering around – 10 C.

Showers are expected on Wednesday, with a high of 14 C, which if reached would break a Feb. 15 record of 12.2 C set in 1954.

With files from CP24’S Jordan Fleguel.