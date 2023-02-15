Strong winds down trees, signs in Windsor-Essex

Strong winds are sweeping through Windsor-Essex, downing trees, signs and power lines.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning on Wednesday.

The forecaster says strong southwesterly winds and gusts of up to 100 km/hr are expected.

Wind knocked down a Tim Hortons sign in Essex, according to a social media post. In Amherstburg, fire officials responded to a call of downed power lines in the 6700 block of Sixth Concession Road.

Included in the special weather statement are Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor and Essex County.

Potential hazards include high winds tossing loose objects or the breaking of tree branches. In addition, they warn drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions due to the high winds.

Environment Canada said due to temperatures soaring to double digits on Wednesday, the warm temperatures will create windy conditions.

On Wednesday, Windsor can expect a high of 16 C, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, before clearing in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Cloudy, rain beginning around noon. Windy. High of 6 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 1 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 3 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. High of 6 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 6 C.